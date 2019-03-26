PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.10 billion. PulteGroup also reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $10.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,628.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

