Public Storage (PSA) Stake Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $36,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $230.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $220.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,429 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 162 million net rentable square feet in the United States and we owned a 35.2% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 232 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

