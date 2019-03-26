Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Prologis were worth $66,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Prologis by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $1,350,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,872.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 11,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

