Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $48,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,686,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,598,096,000 after acquiring an additional 665,424 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 162.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.03.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,799. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.03. 6,913,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,246,955. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-lowers-stake-in-nvidia-co-nvda.html.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: Tarde Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.