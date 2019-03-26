Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $38.19 Million Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 953,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $38,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,519. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

