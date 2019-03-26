Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $35.04 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,752 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $35,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 463,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,709,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,084,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.49.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,050. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,459,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 13,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,167,978.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,245,371. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

