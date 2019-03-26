Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 2,785 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $27.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,780.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,757. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,201.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/psagot-investment-house-ltd-acquires-2785-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.