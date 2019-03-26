Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,820 Shares of QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QEP. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its position in QEP Resources by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,157,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in QEP Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,252,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,767 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in QEP Resources by 132.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,029,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $13,496,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its position in QEP Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,606,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QEP. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.62.

NYSE QEP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -44.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.58 million. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

