Prudential Financial Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in Regis Co. (RGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 589.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Regis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGS. TheStreet raised Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

NYSE RGS opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. Regis had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

