Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.83 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.29%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,858.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Giovinazzi sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $192,528.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,208.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 68,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $24,008,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

