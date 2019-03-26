Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

“: We reiterate our OW rating and are lowering out 12-month PT to $14 from $21 on Proteostasis (due to lowering the probability of success on the program from 55% to 40%). This morning, the company announced and hosted a conference call to provide results from the low- and high-dose data from the triplet (PTI-801/808/428) trial. Additionally, the company announced data from the combination studies of on top of SYMDEKO. We feel the results were inferior to our projections, but believe data by year-end 2019 could make the case whether PTI’s internal drugs could be a competitive entrant in cystic fibrosis (CF).”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

PTI opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.81. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

In other news, insider Meenu Chhabra sold 16,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $49,269.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 8,649.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

