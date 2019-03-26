ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This is an increase from ProShares Short S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/proshares-short-sp500-sh-holdings-raised-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.