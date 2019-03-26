ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Position Lessened by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in ProAssurance by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 95.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE PRA opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

