Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.69) EPS.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Principia Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Principia Biopharma stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. AXA bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

