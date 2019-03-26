Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $33.08 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 281.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.56% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after purchasing an additional 240,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,628,000 after acquiring an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Bank of America lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Advanced Disposal Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Advanced Disposal Services stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $394.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

