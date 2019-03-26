Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.59 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (GDOT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Green Dot worth $31,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jess Unruh sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $161,647.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kuan Archer sold 22,088 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,742,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,124.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,344 shares of company stock worth $5,238,427. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $56.23 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.25. Green Dot had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

