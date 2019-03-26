Premier Inc (PINC) Stake Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Premier by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Premier by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Premier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Premier by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.09 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $416,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,516 shares of company stock worth $4,630,125. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

