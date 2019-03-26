Powercoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $714.00 (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Powercoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Powercoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001184 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Powercoin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

