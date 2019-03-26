PostCoin Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,182.00 and $0.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00029068 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009126 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU . The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.