Polypipe Group (PLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Polypipe Group to an add rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

PLP opened at GBX 395 ($5.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $789.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems, including rigid duct, radial semi-rigid duct, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fan, and decentralized mechanical extract ventilation systems.

