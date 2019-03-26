Polarityte (PTE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $265.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 4,259.44% and a negative return on equity of 258.52%. Research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

