PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $136,000 Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 188,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after buying an additional 287,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after buying an additional 287,682 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 667,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $14,409,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 280.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

