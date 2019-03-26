PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,590 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 499,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vivek Rajgarhia sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $70,884.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,345.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,151.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $153,816 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

