Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND) Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $105.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

