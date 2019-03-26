Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.22% of Cheesecake Factory worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,431,000 after purchasing an additional 87,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,207,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,025 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $525,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

