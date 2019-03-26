Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.48 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAWW. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

