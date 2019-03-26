PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 14,349 ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $1,172,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $1,353,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,384 shares of company stock worth $10,536,416. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

ANSS traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.87. 53,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,408. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.03 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

