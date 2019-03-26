Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.17. Perrigo reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth about $47,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

