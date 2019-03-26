PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 119,706,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,383,201,000 after buying an additional 1,595,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,826,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,611,000 after buying an additional 974,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,272,537.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,930,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,213,000 after buying an additional 19,929,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,759,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,619,000 after buying an additional 153,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.79.

PepsiCo stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

