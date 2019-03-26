Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,385 Shares of IBM (IBM)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in IBM by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IBM by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IBM by 127.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IBM from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $780,645.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,283.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a computing platform that interacts in language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers. This segment also offers analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, enterprise social software, and talent management and industry solutions; and transaction processing software for use in banking, airlines, and retail industries.

