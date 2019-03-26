Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $30,457.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,527 shares in the company, valued at $100,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $644,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,167,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,498. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,000,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 177,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 34.8% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 110,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Pegasystems by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

PEGA traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 232,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,348. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,187.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $256.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.71 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

