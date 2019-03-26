Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Hansteen stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.52. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.80 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of $396.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which is incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London, W1S 3DL. The Group's principal activities are those of a property group investing mainly in industrial properties in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom.

