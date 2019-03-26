Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Amerisur Resources (AMER)

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Amerisur Resources stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Tuesday. Amerisur Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

In other Amerisur Resources news, insider Dana Coffield purchased 469,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £84,573 ($110,509.60).

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

