Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,257 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,125,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,339,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,788,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,266 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $26,588.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 14,493 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $768,563.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

