PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.40.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $750,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,990,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,568,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,521,723 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 46,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

