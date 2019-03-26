Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP lessened its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,157,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,591 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for about 8.5% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,331,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $272,228.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,985,184.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

