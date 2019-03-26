Paymon (PMNT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Paymon has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Paymon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Paymon has a total market cap of $200,146.00 and $654.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paymon Profile

PMNT is a token. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

