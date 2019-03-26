Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PYDS opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Payment Data Systems has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

In other Payment Data Systems news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $47,261.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Payment Data Systems (PYDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/payment-data-systems-pyds-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Payment Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.