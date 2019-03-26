PayDay Coin Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week (PDX)

PayDay Coin (CURRENCY:PDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, PayDay Coin has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. PayDay Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $34.00 worth of PayDay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayDay Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000817 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000704 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin Profile

PDX is a coin. PayDay Coin’s total supply is 56,038,275 coins. PayDay Coin’s official Twitter account is @PayDayCoin . PayDay Coin’s official website is paydaycoin.io

PayDay Coin Coin Trading

PayDay Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayDay Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayDay Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayDay Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

