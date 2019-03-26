Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4,623.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,618.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $784,577.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $10,227,583 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/paychex-inc-payx-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.