Pathlight Investors LLC Invests $274,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,895.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,377,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,807. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 32,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $1,652,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,848,690.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 13,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $698,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,826.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,814,454 shares of company stock valued at $337,496,303 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

