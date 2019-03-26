Pathlight Investors LLC Buys Shares of 19,023 Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,026. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

