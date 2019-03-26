Pathlight Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,052 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.9% of Pathlight Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 119.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,896 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 77,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,842. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.57 and a 1 year high of $581.12. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Northland Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.40.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $14,652,271.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,493,382.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $229,013.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198 shares in the company, valued at $99,005.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

