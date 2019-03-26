Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $453,000 Position in Care.com Inc (CRCM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Care.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Care.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Care.com by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 135,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Care.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Care.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,713,000 after buying an additional 187,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of CRCM opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.58 million, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Care.com Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. Care.com had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Care.com Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 13,633 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $258,618.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Krupinski sold 6,614 shares of Care.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $131,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 150,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,431 shares of company stock worth $4,298,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

