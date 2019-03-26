Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 1,690 Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,206,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total value of $20,689,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,195,754.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,612.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,713 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $292.31 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

