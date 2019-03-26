Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 17,168 Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 68.4% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,617,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 928,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 474,768 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,818,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCC opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $360.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.92 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 50.56% and a return on equity of 92.83%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $991,121.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

