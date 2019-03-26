Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,669. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $5,534,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,810,108.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,441,774. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.