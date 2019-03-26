Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTIE opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Pain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/pain-therapeutics-ptie-releases-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-57-eps.html.
Pain Therapeutics Company Profile
Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.
See Also: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Pain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.