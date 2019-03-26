Pain Therapeutics (PTIE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIE opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Pain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pain Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Pain Therapeutics worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

