PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 1,638,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,236,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.65 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

