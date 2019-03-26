Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of ICOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands.
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.