Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of ICOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 1,924 shares of the company traded hands.

